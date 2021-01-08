Breaking News
Translate

LASU: Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of VC, orders fresh process

On 6:45 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
Zulum, Sanwo-Olu make Vanguard's Personality Of The Year
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

…Fresh process to conducted within 45days

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

In a statement on Friday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

Also read: ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu updates Buhari, says rebuilding of Lagos in progress

According to the statement, “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council. After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process.”

Therefore, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice-Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice-Chancellor from Monday, January 11, 2021, when the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.

The Governor further directed that the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of the election of Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!