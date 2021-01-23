LASEMA raises alarm over indiscriminate disposal of refuse at Kara Market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, weekend, raised the alarm over indiscriminate disposal of refuse at Kara Market, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who paid an unscheduled visit to the market over the weekend, discovered that the waste generated through the market abattoir cattle dings and sewage were being indiscriminately disposed into the waterways which could lead to serious environmental and health hazards.

The Director-General said the indiscriminate waste disposal could lead to epidemic and flooding around the waterways which flows into Owode-Onirin/Mile 12 axis and other parts of Lagos.

The unscheduled visit was with the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya.

Through the visit, LASEMA, therefore, recommended proper hygiene through sensitisation of the cattle dealers and meat processors.

Also, the agency condemned indiscriminate disposal of waste in the market environment.

He urged the dealers to dispose their waste through the State waste operators.

Also, LASEMA recommended usage of a septic tank for the storage of human wastes, erecting a waste retention tank at the abbatoir, strategic placement of waste collection materials around the market, and daily cleaning of the market among others.

The occupants of Kara Market have been a mandate to commence aggressive cleaning of existing waste in the market.

