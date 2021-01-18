LASEMA identifies faulty cooking gas cylinder as cause of Ijesha fire — DG

Kindly Share This Story:

A building on Market Street, off Ijesha, in Surulere, Lagos, housing nine apartments and 12 shops, was on Saturday evening, gutted by fire, caused by a faulty cooking gas valve that exploded, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

In a post-disaster evaluation, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s Director General, disclosed on Sunday that no life was, however, lost in the blaze owing to the quick appearance of LASEMA as first responders.

“The bungalow property comprised nine rooms, including 12 shops was extensively damage. The agency worked alongside the Lagos State Fire Service to extinguish the fire and the operation was concluded in just under two hours on Saturday.

“The entire building has been destroyed and will require integrity testing by the Lagos State Building Control Agency LABSCA, while the building has been cordoned off accordingly,” Oke-Osanyintolu said

He attributed the incident to the carelessness of one of the tenants, who was cooking with a leaking gas cylinder, which affected other people’s properties in the building.

Oke-Osanyintolu urged residents to keep off the scene, while also advising members of the public to ensure that their gas cylinders are always in good condition, to avoid fire outbreak.

Recall that the affected residents pleaded with the Lagos State Government to provide them with shelter, while the shop owners are seeking financial support from the Governmen

