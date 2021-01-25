Land Dispute: We must learn to live as one – Delta monarch tells warring communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area, in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Monday Obukowho Whiskey, on Saturday admonished communities to learn to tolerate each other, insisting no matter where we come from, love should supersede all,

The monarch who spoke at a peace meeting in his palace in Jesse town between Irodo, a community in his kingdom and Umogu Nokwa in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State, at the weekend said in every crisis no matter the volume of violence, they must come to the round table for dialogue and peace.

He urged the two parties to maintain the peace, adding that “as an apostle of peace, peaceful coexistence will grow our economy, not violence, we have inter-married and we are brothers so we will not encourage any act of violence.”

The two communities, Vanguard learnt has been at loggerheads over land settlement located within the area, as the duo are laying claims to the land.

The peace meeting was held to prevent possible violence that may result from the dispute and to restore unity between the two contending towns.

In their separate remarks, the communities representatives who signed the peace accord assured the monarch of their readiness to be law-abiding citizens.

They pledged to continue to promote peace and prevail on their respective subjects to eschew violence.

