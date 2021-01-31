LAMATA begins use of Cowry Card on buses Feb 1

Kindly Share This Story:

The Management of Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) would commence fare collection on bus services offered by Primero Transport Services Ltd., with the use of Lagos State travel known as Cowry Card, on Feb. 1.

Managing Director, LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, on Sunday in Lagos.

Akinajo noted that the Cowry Card is currently in use on the Oshodi to Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

She said the Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Ikorodu to TBS BRT, would commence the use of Cowry Card on Feb. 1.

According to her, the use of the card will henceforth be the only mode of fare payment and administration of regulated transport services in the state.

Akinajo explained that following the launch of the expanded e-ticketing system by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in August 2020, the use of the card had become imperative to reduce cash transactions in transport operations.

She said that reduction of cash transactions in transport operations would protect stakeholders’ investment in the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LAMATA is the regulator of all regulated transport operators in the state.

They include Primero Transport Services Limited, Lagos Bus Services Ltd., Amalgamated Transport Services Ltd., TJ Motors, and Transport Service Ltd.

Akinajo, however, said a novel community bus scheme, First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) Scheme, will be launched soon as a feeder system to transport services on the main transport corridors.

“The services of FMLM would also run using the Cowry Card, “Akinajo said.

She also enjoined commuters to embrace the use of the Cowry Card which would soon be extended to other transport services such as water and rail transportation in 2022 to ease access to transport services in the state.

