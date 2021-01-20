Lagos signs MoU with UK for off-grid energy, partners Korean agency to build Model Smart School

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Buhari flags off National oil and gas centre in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with a United Kingdom, UK Funded Africa Clean Energy Technical Assistance Facility (ACE_TAF) to improve off-grid energy access in the state.

This happened as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to inaugurate the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre, NOGEC, in Lagos on Thursday.

On the off-grid energy agreement, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Samwo-Olu, was represented by his Deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat at the brief ceremony in Lagos with UK representatives on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the relevant policies are being put in place to encourage the uptake of off-grid solar in the state.

The Governor said the energy improvement and access is a major pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy (M) and improving the policy and regulatory environment in Lagos that would further boost investment in the energy sector of the state.

Also speaking at the event, the state Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, said, “Our Ministry is ready to partner with the private sector to achieve desired access to energy by all in the state.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is working assiduously to facilitate the improvement in energy access in the state, as the off-grid solar sector has emerged as an important component to achieving access to energy for all in the state.

Also, the state Ministry of Education towards ensuring the delivery of quality education coupled with the Education and Technology T.H.E.M.E.S agenda has partnered with a Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in constructing a Model Smart School at Iworo-Ajido, Badagry.

In line with the Public-Private Partnership drive, the Model Smart School is a technology-based teaching and learning environment for preparing pupils, leveraging on Information Communication Technology.

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, partnered with KOICA in the deployment of state of the art equipment, capacity building for teachers, provision of technical expertise and online portal in the UBEC Model School undergoing construction in Badagry.

The project is a prototype Model school initiated by UBEC under the FGN/UBEC direct intervention.

At the meeting held at LASUBEB Hall, Maryland, Ikeja, the Executive Chairman, Hon. Wahab Alawiye–King, expressed his gratitude to the KOICA group for their partnership and the willingness to provide state of the art ICT facilities upon project completion.

He explained that Iworo – Ajido community in Badagry was chosen for the project due to its vast expanse of land, good terrain and serene environment.

Alawiye-King noted that Mr Governor is massively contributing to the digital, particularly with the EKOEXCEL initiative.

He expressed that LASUBEB was ready to partner with the agency for it has considered three factors of relationship which is the commitment of its partner, integrity and capacity to handle the project.

“For us in Lagos, Community Engagement, Partnership, the cross-sector relationship is very important to us”. ”Education for us is an ecosystem, where you need a relationship with both local and international organization to thrive” he added.

Mr. Woochan Chang, Country Director of KOICA Nigeria, said that the Agency was committed to satisfying the developmental needs of the Nigerian Government.

He expressed that Lagos State was chosen as one of the states in Nigeria to replicate the Nigeria/Korea Model School that was established by UBEC, in Abuja due to its capacity and commitment, adding that the agency wants to disseminate digital education in the country.

Meantime, Buhari will inaugurate, virtually, the NOGEC in Lagos, meant to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas operations in the country.

Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Sarki Auwalu

The Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Sarki Auwalu, who announced this in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs, DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, on Wednesday, said the centre would afford the Nigerian oil and gas industry the crucial elements for competitive advantage in a changing global energy landscape.

“The integrated centre will also entrench Nigeria’s status as a regional leader and position the nation for significant global impact in the provision value-added services and breakthrough solutions for the industry in years and decades to come,” he added.

The DPR boss further said: “Rescue and Surveillance, SeRAS is an industry-wide programme established to enhance safety management, emergency preparedness and response as well as bed space management and logistics services across the industry.

“SeRAS will entrench safe practices, drive cost reduction and improve operational efficiency across the industry.

“The SeRAS Command and Control Centre (CCC) established at the NOGEC Centre, Lagos while two other Rescue Coordination Centres (RCC) will be set up at Osubi and Brass, in the first instance, for effective coverage of areas of operations.”

According to him, the NOGEC complex was structured to house the various flagship centres in order to comprehensively cover key areas of the industry.

He listed the flagship centres as SeRAS, Command and Control Centre, and NIORC.

Others, according to him, are Oil and Gas Dispute Resolution Centre (DRC), Oil and Gas Competence Development Centre (CDC), and the Integrated Data Mining and Analytics Centre (IDMAC).

According to him, the centre was structured to drive the three-prong objectives of safety, value and cost efficiency, which are critical for oil and gas industry stability, growth and sustainability.

