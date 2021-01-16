Lagos ports servicing 16 ships discharging petrol, food, as 15 others expected — NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Saturday, said that 16 ships had berthed at the Lagos ports and were discharging petroleum products and foodstuff, according to `Shipping Position’, an NPA publication.

A copy of the publication, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos, listed goods being discharged to include general cargo, bulk wheat, frozen fish, butane gas, base oil, fuel, bulk fertilizer, and sodium carbonate.

It said that four other ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, bulk sugar, and petrol, while an additional 15 ships hauling petroleum products, food items, and other goods, were being expected between Jan. 16 and Jan. 29.

The NPA said the expected ships contained bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk wheat, container, base oil, bulk malt, bulk gypsum and general cargo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

