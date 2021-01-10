Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command has impounded 43 motorcycles, three vehicles just as it has arrested two traffic robbers in the state.

The motorcycles were impounded for plying prohibited routes in Alausa Business District, Ikeja while the vehicles were impounded for covering to their number plates.

Again, the Command has also directed its operatives to go after unregistered vehicles, vehicles with covered numbers plates, fake number plates and unauthorised use of siren in the state.

The Spokesperson of the Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspected traffic robbers were arrested along Ogudu/Alapere by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command over the weekend.

The suspects both males were Dada Owolabi 52 and Kolawole Olawoye, 25 who were arrested at different incidences at about 10 pm and both are assisting the Police to apprehend other fleeing members of their gangs.

The Spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had warned vehicle owners against these acts of illegality towards the end of the year 2020 as a result of the intelligence gathered on the planned usage of these categories of vehicles and motorcycles for committing crimes in the state and beyond.

In compliance with the order, Police operatives in the state have been on the prowl of violators who are fond of using unregistered vehicles, covered and fake number plates, unauthorised use of siren and revolving light and other illegalities with many of them prosecuted and fined accordingly.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, while reaffirming his zero tolerance for traffic offences and the likes, ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to intensify efforts in impounding any vehicles/bikes found wanting in this regard.

The CP, however, expressed shock at the volume of vehicles violating these order in the state and motorcycles prowling Alausa Business District, which are prohibited routes for them.

During the sting operation organised by the command, which was commanded by CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, to kick against these offences, the command seized the opportunity to advise Lagosians to desist from such illegality and warned governments workers, who encourage commercial motorcycle riders to ply prohibited routes to desist forthwith, pointing out that the squad had the directive of the Commissioner of Police to impound such bikes and prosecute both the riders and passengers.

The Commissioner has however ordered that the three (3) vehicles and 43 motorcycles impounded be transferred to Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Offences without delay for prosecution.

The CP has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State CID Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

