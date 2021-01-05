Lagos land grabber issues death threat to land owner

Kindly Share This Story:

A Lagos Land grabber has warned two landowners to stay away from their properties or get killed.

Narrating the event to newsmen, the Lawyer to the owners, Barrister Bridget Edokwe stated that on 23rd December 2020, while her clients were preparing for their Christmas celebrations, artisans working on their property somewhere near military Cantonment, Ojo, Lagos reported to them that a land grabber invaded their property with tens of armed thugs and attacked them.

When her clients went to their property, the bold and confident land grabber told them “I don’t care how you people got this land or the document you have, but if I see you guys in this property again, I will end you. So if you love your lives, don’t near this area again. This is Lagos and we own this place”

According to the lawyer, Even though her office has forwarded a petition to police Area Command, Area E, FESTAC Town to stop the trespass, breach of peace and threat to life, The Police are yet to investigate the case and afraid of the land grabber.

“When police finally invited the land grabber, He came like a king and they treated him with royalty.

“Instead of a thorough investigation on my clients’ criminal complaints against the land grabber, Police asked all parties to sign “undertaking to maintain peace,” she said

“Notwithstanding the undertaking to maintain peace, the Land Grabber went back the property, erecting structures day and night and police have refused to do anything. As I am speaking to you now, the land grabber is fully in my clients’ property erecting structures without any title document to the land.” Barrister Edokwe lamented.

The lawyer decried the fact that Nigeria has become a place where the state looks away while powerful criminal individuals take over other “less powerful people’s” properties without any fear of consequence.

The land grabber and three members of his gang were, also, in February 2020, dragged to Police Force CID, Annex, Ikoyi Lagos for grabbing acres of land belonging to one Mr Obinna. Members of ITOGBA-ONIKIN Family who sold the land to Mr Obinna told the Police AIG Alagbon that the grabber and his gang destroyed Mr Obinna’s properties worth thirty million Naira.

“My clients are now living in fear for their lives”, the Lawyer lamented.

