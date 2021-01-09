La Liga: Snowfall forces postponement of Atletico, Bilbao clash

Kindly Share This Story:

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, have had their home fixture against Athletic Bilbao postponed due to Storm Filomena, which has left the Spanish capital, Madrid covered in snow.

The match scheduled for Saturday afternoon will now be played at a yet to be fixed date

Atletico in a statement revealed that Athletic Bilbao had been unable to make the trip to the Wanda Metropolitano, due to treacherous weather conditions.

The statement reads: “The match that we were supposed to play today against Athletic Club at the Wanda Metropolitano has been postponed due to the snowstorm affecting much of the peninsula.

“The inclement weather prevented the Basque team from travelling to Madrid due to the temporary closure of the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport and, in addition, the travel of our team, referees and club staff to the stadium was not guaranteed to be safe due to the poor condition of the roads in the community of Madrid.

“Faced with this situation, LaLiga has requested this morning the postponement of the match to the professional competition committee, given the exceptional circumstances caused by inclement weather, and the latter has ratified the decision not to play the game today as planned. The date of the match will be announced in the next few days.”

Athletic Bilbao find themselves in 9th position, with a run of two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five games

