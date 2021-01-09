La Liga: Simeone banks on Lemar to shoot down Bilbao

Kindly Share This Story:

As round 18 action from the 2020-21 La Liga season hots up this weekend, the top pick of matches for this round sees Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano later today.

All the top-flight action from Spain will be live on dedicated Supersport and GOtv channels.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw at San Mames Barria when they last met (in June 2020, soon after the league’s restart), with goals from Iker Muniain and Diego Costa. A similarly tight and tense affair is expected this time around.

Captain of the Basque side, Muniain has called on his team to lift themselves for the second half of the season: “We have had difficulties this season, it is true, but we cannot let that distract us from our goal and look to claim as many points as possible.”

Atletico coach Diego Simeone, meanwhile, hailed the influence of Frenchman Thomas Lemar, who has begun to justify his huge price tag.

“It makes me very happy,” Simeone explained. “He Lemar has been working for a long time to show what a footballer he is and what he has inside. There are many games and the better the group is in general, the better we can compete.”

Barcelona face a testing trip to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes to face Granada, while Osasuna will hope to upset champions Real Madrid at Estadio El Sadar – though Los Rojilos have not beaten the capital heavyweights in a top-flight match since way back in 2011.

There will also be a potential thriller between Sevilla and Real Sociedad at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while Samuel Chukwueze will look to bring his skills, pace and vision for Villarreal when they head to Celta Vigo.

