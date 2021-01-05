Breaking News
Kwara records 44 new cases of COVID-19, discharges 101 patients

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

Kwara Government says it has recorded 44 more COVID-19 cases, while 101 patients, who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings to 1,459 the total number of confirmed cases, with 1,281 patients discharged and 32 death.

“As at 9:00p.m on Monday, the number of active cases is 146 and 1,281 patients had so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded,” said Ajakaye.

