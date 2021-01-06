Kwara records 37 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara Government says 37 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 1,496.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara Governor and Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

According him, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 1,496 with 1, 281 patients discharged and 32 death recorded in the state.

He said a total 13, 215 tests were conducted while 11, 502 cases were negative.

Ajakaye said the number of pending cases in the state stood at 217.

“As at 10:00 pm on Tuesday the number of active cases is now 183 while 1, 281 have so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

