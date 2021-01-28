Kwara records 115 cases of COVID-19, discharges 56 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara Government says it has recorded 115 more COVID-19 cases, while 56 patients, who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings to 1,952 the total number of confirmed cases, with 1,610 patients discharged and 41 deaths.

“As at 8:00 p.m on Wednesday, the number of active cases is 299 and 1,610 patients had so far been discharged and 41 death recorded,” said Ajakaye.

