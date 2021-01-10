Kwara DG Lands, Bolaji Edun not sacked, to take new office — Kwara Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Kwara state government has denied that the Bureau of Land Barrister Bolaji Edun has been sacked from the government.

There had been published reports by various online mediums in the state that Barrister Bolaji Edun has been sacked from the office as revealed by some staff of the office.

But according to the statement issued by the governor’s chief press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye Wednesday evening, “Lands” is now a department under the newly created Kwara state, Geographic Information Service (GIS), therefore the office of DG lands no longer exist.

The statement also said that Barrister Bolaji Edun is being redeployed to another government office.

The statement said,“It is important to clarify that the DG of the Bureau of Lands Barrister Edun was not sacked as some media platforms have reported.

“Director-General of the Kwara State Bureau of Lands Barrister Bolaji Edun is being redeployed to another government office as the recently created Geographic Information Service has assimilated the old bureau of Lands.

“There is a cessation of the office of the DG Lands in the state. ‘Lands’, as previously known, is now a department under the recently created Kwara State GIS.

“The GIS is to oversee lands and related subjects in more modern, tech-driven and business-like manners.

“Since there is no such position as DG lands in the emerging arrangement, the Governor will be assigning a new role to Bar. Bolaji Edun. Reports that he was sacked should be ignored by members of the public.”

