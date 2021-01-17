Kwara APC crisis: Senator Ashiru sues for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Illorin

The senator representing Kwara south enatorial district,in the National assembly, Senator Oyelola Ashiru has urged stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State to “shelve their swords ” amidst the raging political crisis in the party and allow peace to reign.

Addressing some party faithfuls across Kwara South, who came to visit him in his Offa residence,on Sunday, Senator Ashiru bemoaned the potential damage the current festering crisis could do to the party and its developmental agenda.

He made an allusion to a case of when two elephants fight, its the grass that becomes barren; he likened the grass to the party.

Ashiru said,“When the fight is prolonged, the party may lose cohesion, unity, strength which might result in the loss of the support of a significant proportion of the populace. This situation foretells a double electoral gain for the opposition

“The fundamental things that we have achieved as progressives in the current political dispensation include being able to reinvent ourselves, institutionalising democracy and installing good governance.

