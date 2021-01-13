Breaking News
Translate

Kuwait’s PM submits resignation letter of his cabinet

On 12:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kuwait’s Prime Minister

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted the resignation letter of his cabinet to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said on Wednesday.

The prime minister met on Tuesday with the Deputy Prime minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the ministers.

ALSO READ: Foreign reserves adequate for seven months imports — CBN

Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali tendered resignation of all the cabinet members “in light of current developments regarding the relation between the National Assembly and the government, and what the national interest may warrant,’’ KUNA said.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!