Kilishi: Onuesoke calls for scrapping of RMRDC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has called for the immediate shut down of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) over alleged non-performance.

Recall that while responding to questions from a Senate panel last year, the Director-General of RMRDC, Professor Hussain Ibrahim, listed kilishi as one of the achievements of the agency after 30 years of existence. Kilishi is meat delicacy that is common in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Fielding questions from Journalists at Asaba, Delta, Onuesoke called for the immediate scrapping of the agency, stressing that it was disappointing that after voting millions of Naira on it, “the only achievement it can boast of is the production of Kilishi.”

His words: ““The problem of Nigeria is appointing incompetent people in positions of power just because they know someone. It is amazing that after 30 years of existence a research agency is proud of mass production of kilishi . This is shameful. Both the Director-General and his officials should be sacked and the research agency scrapped immediately.

“As a Nigerian, I do not know if I should cry or laugh. With all the universities in Nigeria, this is the best we can do. The fact that the man has the audacity to present this to the national body shows low a standard that our lawmakers are willing to accept,” Onuesoke disclosed.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that what is happening in RMRDC is equally what is happening in Nigeria Space Agency.

He said years of continuous consumption of a highly toxic curtail of self-deceit, nepotism, tribalism and religiosity have landed Nigerians on this rot.

