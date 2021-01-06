Kidnappers abduct 20, kill one, as police foil robbery in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

One person was reportedly killed, yesterday, with over 20 others abducted by gunmen along Mungi-Buga in Gwari-Gadabuke village, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The 20 kidnapped victims were said to be travelling in three vehicles while the former Education Secretary with Nasarawa local council, Mallam Salihu was killed at the scene of the incident while travelling to Toto from Nasarawa.

Gadabuke Emirate Council Secretary, Abdullahi Baba, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen in their numbers came out from the bush to attack the vehicles plying the road where they abducted passengers in three commercial vehicles.

The dead body of the former education secretary that was travelling alongside his friends in a private car was found in a stationary bus, while others were taken away to yet to be identified area.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel, denied receiving the report, adding that only a body was recovered in the stationary Rovers vehicle with two Tecno mobile phones.

“The police are yet to confirm the abduction of the 20 persons,” PPRO said

Meanwhile, Nansel has confirmed that the command foiled a robbery attempt, dislodged and killed a yet to be identified suspect at Gidan Gambo, Lafia East Development Area of Lafia LGA when the robbers blocked the road to rob unsuspecting commuters.

