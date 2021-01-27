Kidnapped NIS spokesperson in Benin regains freedom ― Police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Edo has confirmed the release of abducted spokeswoman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Edo Command, Mrs Bridget Esene.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed her release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone in Benin on Tuesday.

The NIS spokeswoman, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Benin on Sunday, was released at about 4 pm on Tuesday.

The police, however, declined to comment on whether a ransom was paid or not.

It would be recalled that Esene was abducted in Ikhueniro area of Benin on Sunday on her way to church. (NAN)

