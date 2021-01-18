Kidnap victims in Southern Kaduna pay N900m ransom in 2020 — SOKAPU

Kindly Share This Story:

…decries threat against Bishop Kukah

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National President of Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU, Hon. Jonathan Asake has said that between January and December 2020, kidnap victims in Southern Kaduna had paid N900million as a ransom to their abductors.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, Hon. Asake decried the worsening insecurity in the southern part of Kaduna state, saying that 80% of residents of Chikun Local Government area could no longer go back to their ancestral land.

SOKAPU also condemned the threat to the life of Bishop Mathew Kukah by over his Christmas day’s homily and demanded the arrest of those who threatened Kukah with an eviction order.

Asake warned that nobody has a monopoly of violence and that no harm must befall the Catholic bishop. He chided President Buhari for alleged discriminatory postures towards other Nigerians apart from those from the “core North”, saying only the likes of the Sultan, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and emirs from the core north could criticise the current Buhari regime and go scot-free in the country today.

He said there was nothing different in Kukah’ sermons that had not been said by prominent Nigerians such as the Sultan, and recalled the treatment meted out to a former Minister of Defence, Gen. TY Danjuma(retd) and the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia on their comments on the nation’s insecurity.

According to him, “It appears to us, therefore, that comments by Nigerians attract different reactions from the government, depending on the region, ethnicity and religion of the person making such comments.”

“It’s sad to note that when persons of core Northern extraction criticize the government; they are taken as kind words, but when the same statements are made by people of Southern or Middle Belt extraction; they are harassed and tormented and their comments branded as treasonable by

government.”

“This discriminatory posture of government clearly shows that the Buhari-led administration treats Nigerian citizens differently; some as first-class and others considered as second class. ”

“when the respected Bishop Kukah criticised the government in his Christmas homily, all hell broke loose from Northern elements who have consistently exhibited intolerance since the assumption of Buhari as the President. ”

“Sadly so, his glaring nepotism, chauvinism and bigotry in his governance style seem to lend credence to this perception.”

“All that Bishop Kukah is accused of saying against this government had been said by some other people in a more critical manner but never attracted a barrage of condemnation and threats.”

“We note that the Sultan of Sokoto, prominent emirs and the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) had condemned President Buhari over his dismal performance in tackling insecurity in the country, with NEF calling on him to resign. ”

“The anger and threats that are being issued against the revered Bishop were never served on the Sultan, emirs and NEF which clearly show the discriminatory posture of this government.”

“SOKAPU stands with Bishop Kukah and others who before him had called to attention the subtle and continuing annihilation of our communities. Those who have threatened Bishop Kukah ought to be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

“For the Islamic group that issued out a threat and an ultimatum on the Bishop, we must warn here that nobody has a monopoly of violence and nothing

should happen to Bishop Kukah,” he said.

