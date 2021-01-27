Kindly Share This Story:

In recent years, social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube have gained phenomenal importance.

The majority of the people often look up to these social networking sites for information. Apart from gaining knowledge, the users also get influenced through social media, and this is where the role of influencers comes in place. Influencers build a relationship with their audience through which they can connect with people and impact their decisions.

This is how digital marketing expert Kianoush Kouchaksaraei made good use of being a digital influencer and used social media to extend a helping hand during these difficult times of COVID-19.

The world is going through a global crisis at the moment. In a time when social distancing is the need of the hour, the use of social media is a great way to reach out to people all around the world and connect with them. That is what Kianoush, the Iranian digital marketing expert, did. Kianoush made the best possible use of social media during this tough time and encouraged people to unite and donate to help people across the globe.

Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei utilized his time, talent, and resources constructively by supporting people in need and providing them with tangible, financial, and moral support.

READ ALSO:

It is solely due to his aptitude that Kianoush received numerous opportunities to work in Turkey after graduation. He moved to Turkey, and then there was no looking back. Even though Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei is a computer engineer, his interaction with people as an innovative and tactical digital marketer has taught him to be empathetic towards others. In an attempt to support the people amidst COVID-19, Kianoush Kaouchaksaraei has established himself as an intelligent and skilled digital marketer at a young age. His empathy and compassion have helped united people in the battle against the pandemic.

Kianoush Nikkah Kaouchaksaraei has also been able to successfully distract people from the anxieties they were facing due to this global pandemic. Kianoush has helped spread awareness, encourage people to donate and support those around them amidst the pandemic. Kianoush believes that the world will prevail, and everyone must stand united for this to be possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: