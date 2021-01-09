Kano Tertiary Institution’s to reopen 18th January

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Government have on Friday announced the re-opening of all it tertiary institution in the state from 18th January, 2021.

The Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Bunkure said upon re-opening of the schools, all students and staff are advised to continue observing the COVID-19 Protocol.

According to her, “the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the re-opening of all Tertiary Institutions in the State from 18th January 2021,” the Commissioner stated.

Recall that sometimes on 15th December, 2020, the state had immediately ordered closure of the schools in the wake of the abduction of school boys from a Government Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Kindly Share This Story: