Kano State COVID-19 cases surpass 300 with 14 new infections COVID-19

The Kano State Government has confirmed 14 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections bringing the total active cases to 344 in the state.

The state Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH on Monday in Kano.

“COVID-19 update as of Jan. 17, 2021.

“Kano State has confirmed 14 new cases from 114 results received from the laboratories with 14 discharges,” it said.

The ministry disclosed that the state had so far conducted 61,138 COVID-19 sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

It said the state recorded 2,591 total confirmed cases, 334 active cases, and 2,187 patients discharged with 70 COVID-19 related deaths.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene, use of face masks and hand washing as well as physical distancing to stem the spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll-free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, and 0800 268 4356.

