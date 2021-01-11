Kano Missing children: Five more children found in Anambra, Enugu – Govt official

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Monday confirmed that additional five more children missing from the state have been found in Anambra and Enugu State.

The State’s Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba confirmed the development to newsmen in the state.

Garba said it got information of seven children but five out of the children have been identified by their parents while two others were yet to be identified.

According to him, “We recovered some seven children. Five out of the seven children have been identified by their parents. But we are making efforts to bring seven of the children instead of the five. So that the parents too can come and identify if they are their children,” the Commissioner said.

He said the children were in addition to the earlier nine missing children found.

Recall that nine of the missing children were said to have been recovered from Anambra sometime in October 2019.

Leader of the parents of the missing children, Ibrahim Isma’il said three of the children were found in orphanage homes in Anambra while the remaining four were found in Enugu.

In a related development, the State’s Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Bar. Musa Lawan said the investigation is ongoing to uncover the whereabouts of the remaining missing children.

The Commissioner told the parents to exercise patience while assuring them that the government will do all it can to recover the missing children.

Meanwhile, some of the suspects who conspired in the kidnapping, abducting, trafficking, buying, and selling of the children have been arrested and standing trial in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: