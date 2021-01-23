Kano govt to set up Covid-19 Marshals as death toll rises to 73

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

In the face of the increasing cases and second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in the state, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday said it has concluded plans to set up a Covid-19 Marshals to enforce strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.

This was coming on the heels that the death toll of covid-19 has risen to 73 in the state.

Ganduje who stated this during a media parley on the Second waves of the covid-19 pandemic in the state said about 1,000 youths will be engaged to enforce compliance to the Covid-19 protocols in order to save lives of the residents.

The Governor further said the covid-19 Marshals which will soon be launched and are expected to work closely with other security agencies to enforce compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.