Kano govt to set up Covid-19 Marshals as death toll rises to 73

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO
In the face of the increasing cases and second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in the state, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday said it has concluded plans to set up a Covid-19 Marshals to enforce strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.
This was coming on the heels that the death toll of covid-19 has risen to 73 in the state.
Ganduje who stated this during a media parley on the Second waves of the covid-19 pandemic in the state said about 1,000 youths will be engaged to enforce compliance to the Covid-19 protocols in order to save lives of the residents.
The Governor further said the covid-19 Marshals which will soon be launched and are expected to work closely with other security agencies to enforce compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.
The Governor said the Covid-19 Marshal are to work with men of security agencies such as Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, Customs, Correctional Service, Army, Air Force, Hisbah and KAROTA among others.
He said plans are also underway to reintroduce mobile courts to try and fine violators of Covid-19 protocols in the state.
The Coordinator, Covid-19 Technical Response, Dr Tijjani Hussaini said within December and January, it recorded additional 19 deaths bringing the total to 73 deaths.
Dr Hussaini said within the two months (November 22nd, 2020 and January 22nd, 2021) it has recorded 957 new cases which shows that the cases are on the increase.
Earlier, the Commissioner of Health, Ibrahim Tsanyawa said the state is experiencing increase cases and mortality as the second wave of covid-19 pandemic sets in in the state.