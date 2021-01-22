Kano govt distributes 5,000 water pumps to farmers for irrigation

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State government has distributed 5,000 water pumps to farmers to boost irrigation farming and achieve food security in the state.

Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garo, Commissioner for Local Government, told newsmen Wednesday in Kano that the water pumps were distributed to beneficiaries during the preceding dry season activities.

Sule-Garo said the state government also distributed motorcycles and utility vehicles to extension workers to enhance farmer support services in the 44 local government areas.

He said the state in collaboration with the Federal Government had also distributed fertiliser, seeds, chemicals and other inputs to the farmers, to encourage crop production for self-sufficiency.

Sule-Garo said this was to encourage agricultural activities, provide livelihoods and enhance wealth creation in the society.

Besides the Kano farmers, he said the state government had spent more than N2 billion on construction of ultra-modern skills acquisition centres to train youth and women on various trades, for self-reliance.

Sule-Garo urged residents to support government policies and programmes for sustainable social and economic development of the state.

