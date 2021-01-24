Kamdies Skincare and Spa unveils AOP, Brainiac, beauty queen, Nebe Faith as brand ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

Enugu- based skincare company, Kamdies Skincare and Spa has unveiled a popular OAP, Destiny Ezeyim, popularly known as Brainiac the Radiogad and ex beauty queen, Nebe Ifeoma Faith as brand ambassadors.

The unveiling was done by the Founder of the company, Chichi Gift Okwor Egbule.

Brainiac is one of the most popular radio personalities in Nigeria. He has been in the media industry for about 15 years. He is a vivacious OAP/Actor/HypeMan/Music Promoter/brand influencer

Brainiac The Radiogad joined the Media Industry in 2007 and has worked in so many radio stations across Nigeria,

He is a graduate of Political Science, He hails from Nnobi In Anambra State, Nigeria

Nebe Ifeoma Faith, on the other hand is an ex beauty queen(Miss global synergy heritage 2017/2018). CEO (the iconic Empress), producer, brand Ambassador and actress. Multiple award winning beauty queen and philanthropist (Founder Make A Child Smile).

According to the Founder, Kamdies Skincare and Spa, the duo are expected to represent the company in terms of PR and promotions for the during for which their contracts were signed.

Kamdies Skincare and Spa , is a skincare, beauty and spa treatment company and the brain behind it is Chichi Gift Okwor Egbule, a Nigerian Enterpreneur, Esthetician and former Nollywood actor.

She hails from Abavo, Ika south Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. Born on October 5th 1990 to a middle class parents, Professor and Dr Mrs Egbule.

With a long line of Beauty and Health Care Products, Chichi’s Kamdies Skincare Spa was a recipient of a Merit Award by Nigeria Humanitarians and Achievers Awards 2020 for Best Spa Company of the Year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

