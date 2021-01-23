Kaduna Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, arms dealer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested 2 suspected kidnappers and an arms dealer in the state.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police public relations officer, PPRO, in a statement, explained that on 20th January 2021 at about 1100HRS the operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command attached to Operation Yaki, while on routine patrol along Gamagira /Soba Road, Soba LGA, Kaduna intercepted an unregistered Boxer motorcycle and arrested two suspected Kidnappers namely; Musa Sabiu ‘M’ 40yrs and Umar Sule ‘M’ 30yrs of age both of Tampol Village of Kachia LGA Kaduna.

According to the statement, the operatives searched both the suspects and their motorcycle and recovered one type 06 Rifle, one sharp Machete, two mobile phones and the sum of fifty thousand (50,000) Naira.

“Meanwhile the suspects are currently assisting Police in the investigation and would be charged to court on completion of same. The effort is ongoing to locate and apprehend their criminal accomplices.”

“In a similar development, on 22nd January 2021 the Command’s Operatives attached to 47 PMF Zaria while on regular stop and search operation along Maraban Danja Kaduna/Katsina border arrested a gunrunner, one Yusuf Sama’ila ‘M’ of Unguwan Bawa village in Kankara LGA of Katsina state and recovered two (2) locally fabricated revolver Pistol, charms and the cash sum of twenty-four thousand (24,000) naira.”

” During the course of the said search, the suspect on sensing danger took to his heels with intent to evade arrest that resulted in him sustaining an injury. He is currently in Police Clinic Zaria while the investigation is ongoing.”

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP UM Muri is assuring the general public of his unalloyed resolve to tackle the menace of armed banditry and Kidnapping in the state while seeking for their continuous support in providing relevant information about criminals and their activities.

