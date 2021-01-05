Kaduna group raises alarm, says armed bandits have taken over Birnin Gwari

Kindly Share This Story:

…40 persons currently in kidnappers’ den

By Kingsley Omonobi

A group, the Birnin Gwari Progressives Union, BEPU, has raised alarm over what it said was the take over of Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State by armed bandits and the daily killings and kidnappings in the area.

The group also expressed misgivings at the seeming nonchalant attitude towards banditry in the Birnin Gwari area by the governments at all levels. Chairman, BEPU, er Salisu Haruna, in a statement stated that the New Year 2021 has begun in sorrow and tears for the people of Birnin-Gwari council of Kaduna State.

According to him, “On January 3, 2021, armed bandits laid siege to innocent travelers at Zankoro, on the dreaded Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Highway, killing nine people, including thre infants that wre on their way for a ceremony at Doka, Birnin-Gwari council.

“On January 4, 2021, at the same Zankoro about 9 am, bandits shooting sporadically abducted an unspecified number of people, and wounded six others who are currently receiving treatment at Buruku along Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari Highway.

“In the last two weeks, bandits terrorizing the people of Birnin Gwari, especially those traveling on Birnin Gwari-Funtua and Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highways have become intensely aggressive as they continue to kill and abduct innocent citizens unabated.

“From December 20, 2020, to January 4, 2021, bandits have terrorised the people of Birnin Gwari, kidnapping them at homes, farms, and during travels.

“The bandits have been killing the people of Birnin Gwari and the Kaduna State government has evidently chosen to take off her eyes away from our pathetic situation, at least by acknowledging cases of abductions and serial killings by the bandits as it does on other areas like Lere of recent.

“Hence, BEPU calls on the Kaduna State Government to note that: There are cases of kidnappings and killings every day on Birnin Gwari-Kaduna and Birnin Gwari-Funtua highways.

“There are more than 40 abductees currently at the mercy of the bandits who were kidnapped between December 20, 2020, and January 4, 2021, some of them have been reported terribly ill. “A total of nine innocent travelers were killed at Zankoro on Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway on January 3, 2021. A total of 11 people were kidnapped at Dan Kungi village on January 3, 2021.

“BEPU, therefore, calls on the government to deploy immediate response squad to mount offensive operations along Birnin Gwari Kaduna and Birnin Gwari Funtua highways.”

The group also urged the government to rise up to its responsibility and protect the lives and property of defenseless people of Birnin Gwari whose bloods are spilled daily by the bandits.

