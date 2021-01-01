Kaduna demolishes building scheduled to host sex party

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The building where the maiden edition of Kaduna sex party was to hold during the Yuletide, has been demolished by officials of the Kaduna State Urban Planing Development Agency (KASUPDA).

Speaking on the development, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Nuhu Garba said that the building located at Sabon Tasha on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis was demolished on Thursday based on the laws guiding the agency.

ALSO READ: Scores displaced as unidentified group demolishes Monkey Village in Lagos

His words: “The law has vested the agency the power to demolish any building that contravenes the rights of occupancy.

“For instance, if a residential building is turned into something other than the purpose it was meant, the law gives us the power to demolish such property especially if it’s against the public interest.”

“We were in Narayi too to carry out a similar assignment. We are currently demolishing another building that promotes illicit acts.”

It could be recalled those who had planned to host the sex party about 2 days ago, were rounded up by the authorities and subsequently arrested by the police.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: