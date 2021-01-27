Justify confidence repose in you, AYF tells new Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has joined teeming Nigerians to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens by removing the service chiefs.

“This singular act has shown that the President and Commander-in-Chief is sensitive to the desire of the citizenry and is ever determined to re jig the security architecture for national development,” AYF said.

Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, National President of ACF , on Wednesday ,also congratulated the newly appointed service chiefs and hoped that they will justify the confidence repose in them, believing that as seasoned military officers with impeccable credentials ,their choice was on merit and therefore they are expected to ensure positive changes in the security situation which has overtime, become a sad story, particularly in the North.

“Importantly, AYF is disheartened with current development in the polity which is threatening social cohesion and tends to drag the nation on a dangerous path towards disintegration. Recall that was how the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republic USSR, began and ultimately the once former super power was balkanized into many republics,” he said.

READ ALSO:

“AYF therefore, calls for caution and admonishes regional based ethnic groupings and associations to desist from issuing statements akin to beating war drums, which may not augur well for our continued unity, growth and survival as one indivisible nation that was envisaged by our founding fathers during the historic Lancaster Conference of 1958.”

He expressed sadness that “tribal and socio-political contradictions were left to degenerate to an extent that even the Hausa and Fulani now appeared to be antagonistic to each other. ”

“It is the wish of AYF that the current crop of leadership in the country will stop being complacent and tackle the issues of the moment appropriately, with a view to ensuring that the corporate existence of Nigeria remains sacrosanct.”

“Believing that the future lies with the youth in Nigeria since there are clear signs of leadership failure on the part of the older generation, AYF will continue to sensitize on the need for a generational change in leadership and shall soon convene a meeting where a movement to spearhead such paradigm shift in the Nigerian polity will be actualized,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: