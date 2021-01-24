Just In: Gunmen kill police who arrested hemp smoker in Kafanchan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Suspected gunmen have killed a Police officer in Kafanchan who went to arrest an Indian hemp smoker.

They also carted away his rifle on Saturday night along Jos street in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

Journalists were told that the Police Officer, Sgt. John Auta, was said to have been working at a Hotel Annex in Ogbomoso Street, Kafanchan.

“The victim was ordered to take a suspect who was apprehended smoking Indian hemp to the Divisional headquarters.

While he was on his way back from the station, he was shot and died. His corpse was later discovered,” said a source.

Journalists were still awaiting the official reaction from the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige , as at press time but he promised to revert.

