Just In:Edo Immigration Service spokesperson kidnapped

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Bridget Esene has been reported kidnapped by gunmen yesterday on her way to church.

It was gathered that the gunmen trailed her when she was going to church on Sunday morning around the Iqueniro area off Agbor Road and was accosted by the gunmen who were said to have draģged her out of her car and taken her into the kidnappers’ car who then to an unknown destination.

As of press time, the kidnappers are yet to make any call for ransom.

A source at the Immigration Service while confirming the incident said “She was abducted at her church premises around Agbor road area this morning. Her whereabouts are yet unknown as her abductors are yet to speak with her family. Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road bye-pass area and we learnt that her abductors headed towards Benin Auchi road axis off the by-pass”.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor is yet to pick calls to his mobile number.

Vanguard News Nigeria

