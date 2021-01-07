JUST IN: Zidane isolating, after contact tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is isolating after a close contact of his tested positive for COVID-19, a Spanish newspaper reported on Thursday.

Real Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The report had it that Zidane learned of the contact testing positive on Thursday morning.

He subsequently did not attend Real Madrid’s training session ahead of Saturday’s La Liga game away to Osasuna.

READ ALSO:

The report added that the Frenchman had undergone a COVID-19 test and was awaiting the result, although La Liga must approve his return to work.

Its protocols dictate that a person should isolate for three days and then get a negative test before returning to training or take part in a match.(Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: