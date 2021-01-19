JUST IN: Wike orders stay at home for low cadre civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has directed all civil servants on grade level one to 13 to start working from their homes beginning from Wednesday (today).

In a statement by the State Head of Service, Dr. Rufus Godwins on Tuesday, evening, Wike was quoted as stating that the directive was following the current spike of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The statement directed workers from grade level 14 and above to be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.

The statement reads, “Following the current increase in the number of COVID 19 cases, in the second wave of the pandemic, his excellency, the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, has directed all civil servants on salary scale 01-13 except those on essential duty to stay away from duty forthwith.

“While officers from Grade levels 14 and above, should be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.

“Accordingly, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive and observe strictly all COVID19 protocols.

“This directive which takes effect from Wednesday 20th January 2021, shall remain in force until his excellency directs otherwise, please.

“The government urged all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra-ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive and observe strictly all Covid-19 protocols.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: