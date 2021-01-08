Just in: Trump bounces back on Twitter, vows to punish those who protested at Capitol Hill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

U.S President Donald Trump, is back on Twitter, hours after he was suspended. Trump was banned on Twitter and Facebook after he was alleged to have instigated Capitol Hill riot that led to the death of a woman and destruction of properties in Washington.

On Wednesday a good number of Trump-Supporters stormed Capitol Hill to disrupt the process of certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

With the help of the security agents, the rioters were evacuated, but a large number of Police officers sustained various degrees of injuries. About 5o of them are currently hospitalized.

Haven violated the tenets of US law and democratic principles, Trump in a video posted on his twitter handle vowed to punish perpetrators.

RREAD ALSO:

According to him: “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem.

“I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruder. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defied the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in acts of violence and destruction… you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

“We’ve just been through an intense election and emotions are high but now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.

“My campaign vigorously pursued very legal avenue to contest the election result. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the election and in so doing, I was fighting to defend America’s democracy.

“I continue to believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility above others and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.

“Now congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring an orderly and seamless transition of power.

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.

To his “wonderful supporters”, he said: “I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: