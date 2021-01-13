Just in: Sanwo-Olu swears-in 2 High Court Judges

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday swore-in two new High Court Judges, charging them to discharge their duties diligently to the people in the state.

They are Justice Olubukola Aigbokhaevbo, who until her appointment was the Deputy Chief Registrar (Special Duties), Lagos Division, and Justice Rahman Oshodi, who once acted as Secretary to the Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee of the section on Business Law.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the new judges to leverage on their performances to take the state judiciary to greater height through proper and efficient administration of justice.

He pledged continued collaboration as well as fulfillment of all promises made by his administration to the judicial arm of government.

Earlier, the state’s Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the event was one of the constitutionally recognised functions of Lagos State Government to oil the wheel of the judiciary.

Chief Judge of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba, said the occasion was another testimony of the governor’s commitment to the judiciary and administration of justice in the state.

In their vote of assurance, the newly sworn-in judge, Olubukola Aigbokhaevbo thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his efforts and passion he had for justice.

Aigbokhaevbo assured that they would administer their duties with integrity and fairness in order to take the judiciary to higher heights. (NAN)

