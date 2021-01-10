Just In: Osun Senator escapes assassination attempt during party meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

There was rumpus at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State as the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo escaped being lynched at a party meeting in the town.

It was gathered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding its Senatorial meeting in the town, but shortly after the senator and his entourage arrived at the venue, some hoodlums invaded the meeting brandishing different types of weapons.

Sources at the meeting could not ascertain the reason for the clash but one of them, Adewale Alade said their target was the senator.

Meanwhile Senator Oriolowo’ Press Secretary aides, Niyi Isamotu said the attack was an assassination attempt on the Senator but luckily escaped unscathed from the scene.

He said some hoodlums just began to act unnecessarily funny leading to an uproar before they began to attempt to attack the Senator.

“It was an attempt on his life. We were at an Osun West Senatorial meeting at Ikire and suddenly there was an uprising shortly after the senator arrived at the meeting. It took the expertise of the security attached to the senator to whisk him away from the scene and had to leave some of his aides behind.

“We only thank God that no one among the entourage was injured in the scene. But they vandalised the two vehicles in the convoy. However, the senator is well and unharmed,” he said.

Although, the Senator could not be reached he wrote on his Facebook page, “Just escaped an Assassination attempt on my life and that of my entourage. To God be the glory, we are safe and alive.

“God is my helper, my shelter and my fortress, I fear no evil”.

