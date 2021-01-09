Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

JUST IN: Militants injure 6 soldiers in fresh attack

On 2:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photo from GUARDIAN

Six French soldiers were injured during an operation against Islamist militants in Mali in West Africa, French media reported on Saturday, citing the Defence Ministry.

The attackers struck on Friday morning in the central region around Gourma, apparently driving a vehicle up to a military convoy before setting off an explosive.

READ ALSO: America’s golden offer of coalition against terrorism

The injured soldiers were taken to a military hospital in Gao, and three of them were flown to France for further treatment.

According to broadcaster Francinfo, none were in life-threatening condition.

It was the third serious attack on French soldiers since the end of December, when five French soldiers were killed in a week.

As Mali’s former colonial power, France has deployed thousands of soldiers against Islamists in West Africa, including some 5,100 troops active as part of anti-terrorism operation “Barkhane.” (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!