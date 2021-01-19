Just in: Ijaw youths storm EGCDF in Warri, protest over alleged marginalisation

Breaking News
Ijaw youths storm EGCDF in Warri, protest over alleged marginalisation

11:27 am
By Emma Amaize

IRATE youths of  Egbema and Gbaramatu kingdoms  in Warri North and South-West Local  Government Areas, Delta State, stormed the Egbema, Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, office at Warri, Tuesday morning, protesting alleged marginalisation by the Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL-inspired community development agency.

The Ijaw youths had in a notice, weeks ago, given both CNL and EGCDF 14 days to address their demands , which include inclusion of youths in the GMoU governance model and  provision of employment, warning,  “we will take our desired action if ignored.”

At the time of filing this  report, security agents have been drafted to maintain peace and orevent the protesters from further  encroachment.

