[Just in] COVID-19 spike: Lagos oxygen demands for patients rise to over 360 daily — Sanwo-Olu

….Urges residents with malaria-like symptoms to go for virus test

…24,00 pupils out of school after lockdown

…Directs 57 LGA bosses monarchs to embark on public sensitization

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has raised the alarm over rising COVID-19 positive cases saying, the oxygen demands by patients has risen from 70 to 360 per day.

Sanwo-Olu, also said in the second wave of the pandemic any malaria-like symptoms by the patient should be considered as COVID-19 and go for the test unless proven otherwise.

The governor, made the remarks on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state, held at Lagos House. Alausa, Ikeja.

Details later….

