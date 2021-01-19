Breaking News
Translate

[Just in] COVID-19 spike: Lagos oxygen demands for patients rise to over 360 daily — Sanwo-Olu

On 4:36 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:
School resumption
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

….Urges residents with malaria-like symptoms to go for virus test
…24,00 pupils out of school after lockdown
…Directs 57 LGA bosses monarchs to embark on public sensitization

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has raised the alarm over rising COVID-19 positive cases saying, the oxygen demands by patients has risen from 70 to 360 per day.

Sanwo-Olu, also said in the second wave of the pandemic any malaria-like symptoms by the patient should be considered as COVID-19 and go for the test unless proven otherwise.

The governor, made the remarks on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state, held at Lagos House. Alausa, Ikeja.

Details later….

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!