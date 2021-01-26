Vanguard Logo

Just in: Buhari appoints Aghughu as the Auditor-General of the Federation

Buhari 
President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the abducted students in Katsina, December 18th, 2020. PHOTO Bayo Omoboriowo

…Chinemerem Muruako as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission

…Forwards names to Senate

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Aghughu Arhotomhenla Adolphus for appointment as the Auditor-General of the Federation.

President has forwarded the letter of nomination to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan pursuant to Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters( Senate) Senator Babajide Omoworare said that Aghughu has been acting as the Auditor-General since the voluntary retirement of Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine from service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 (sixty) years on 25th October 2020.

The Auditor-General designate hails from Edo State and, holds a master’s degree in economics; he is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation. He became an Auditor in the Office of the Auditor-General in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Audit in January 2016.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2016, forwarded the name of Ayine to fill the post that was  held then by Florence Anyanwu in acting capacity.

Ayine’s name was then forwarded six months after the then former Auditor-General of the Federation, AuGF, Samuel Ukuru proceeded on terminal leave.

In a related development,  President Buhari has nominated Barrister Victor Chinemerem Muruako for appointment as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in accordance with provision of section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Barrister Muruako, a legal practitioner had served as the Secretary to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and currently acts as the Chairman of the Commission. He hails from Imo State.

The nomination letter was forwarded to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for confirmation by the Senate.

