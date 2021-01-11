Breaking News
Just in: Biden nominates former diplomat Bill Burns CIA director

date 2021-01-11
BREAKING: US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden US President
Joe Biden, President-elect, United States of America.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of former career diplomat William Burns as Director, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) the Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement.

Burns is a career diplomat who served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years and holds the highest rank in the service, according to the statement.

Biden said that Burns shares his profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical, it said.

“Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure.

”He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect,” the statement said.

Burns served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama and has held other diplomatic posts over a three-decade career in Republican and Democratic administrations.

Ambassador Burns is a consummate professional full of integrity who will bring the facts and independence that our national security demands, the statement further said.

“Whether it’s cyber attacks emanating from Moscow, the challenge China poses, or the threat we face from terrorists and other non-state actors.

‘He has the experience and skill to marshal efforts across government and around the world to ensure the CIA is positioned to protect the American people,” it added. (ANI/NAN)

