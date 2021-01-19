Breaking News
JUST IN: Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman, Ekpenyong is dead

Udo Ekpenyong, Chairman Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, is dead.  Ekpenyong according to PREMIUM TIMES reportedly died of COVID-19 on Monday.

