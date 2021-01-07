Just in: Aero Contractors appoints Abdullahi Mahmood as new CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s leading domestic airline, Aero Contractors has named Captain Abdullahi Zubair Mahmood as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Captain Mahmood, who was formerly Chief Pilot, Arik Air Limited, takes over from Captain Ado Sanusi who would later head a new airline, NG Eagle, which is in the process to secure its Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Captain Mahmood’s appointment has also been received by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Captain Mahmood who previously worked at Skypower Express Airways joined Arik Air in 2007 as a flight officer and held the following positions: Chief Pilot/Deputy Fleet Manager, Airbus A330, MNPS Training Captain; Fleet Manager, Canadian Regional Jet (CRJ) 900, Line Training Captain and Member, IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for Arik Air Flight Operations.

He trained at Aviation Atlanta Peach Tree Airport, Atlanta Georgia for his Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL); Nigerian College Of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Nigeria where he obtained a Private Pilot License (PPL), Commercial Pilot License (CPL) Multi/IR. Captain Abdullahi is a licensed Training Captain from IAGO, CAE Burgess Hill Training Centre in London.

Confirming his appointment, Mr. Jude Nwuzor, Head of Corporate Communication for Asset Management Company of Nigeria, (AMCON) disclosed that Captain Mahmood is taking over as Aero Contractors CEO. “Yes, Captain Mahmood is taking over at Aero Contractors and the management has deployed Captain Sanusi. In fact, we had a town hall meeting where the issue was addressed,” Nwuzor said.

Recall that AMCON had in 2016 taken over the management of Aero Contractors after it dissolved the board of the company following increased debt profile. As a result, AMCON took 60 per cent stake in the company, leaving 40 per cent to legacy shareholders, with an agreement that the shareholders manage the company through their representatives.

AMCON, in a statement by its media consultancy firm had stated that the decision to take over the management of the company was in furtherance of its responsibility of acquiring eligible organisation assets and putting them to economic use in a profitable manner.

“The management of AMCON decided to make changes in the management of the airline to protect the brand heritage of the airline, a very well cherished value.

“AMCON also maintains that Captain Abdullahi Mahmood’s appointment is in the public interest to sustain and improve the robust and premium quality service which Aero is known for in the country,” the statement read.

