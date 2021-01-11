Julian Marley, Master KG, other stars set for Africa Rise 2020 media launch

Kindly Share This Story:

The prelaunch event for the long-awaited AfricaRise2020 is set to hold on Monday, January 13, at 12 noon EST. Legendary producer and musician Doug E. Fresh, Master KG the ‘Jerusalema crooner’, Julian Marley, media partner Viacom Inc and several sponsors will participate in the event which is geared towards raising funds and awareness for healthcare systems in Africa.

The main event which holds on 16th January will be broadcasted live via Viacom Inc, the media partner for AfricaRise2020. The three-hour virtual entertainment event will be hosted by Doug E. Fresh with musical performances headlined by South Africa Master KG and other top artistes like legendary Oumou Sangare, Saifond Balde, Bebe Baye, Mac Mudday, Makhadzi, Nomcebo Zikode, Zanda Zakuza, Ella Efundem Njie, Nailah Blackman, Akeju, King Joel, Grammy-winning musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej Movement feat. Baba Maal, Soweto Gospel Choi many others.

AfricaRise2020 “The Big Event” features performances and public service announcements by musicians, sports personalities, world leaders, prominent public figures, and healthcare workers from all parts of the world. All will deliver inspiring shows, or offer messages, to raise funds to purchase mobile clinics, and to upgrade the fragile healthcare infrastructure in rural Africa.

“People in rural Africa are adversely impacted by the lack of healthcare facilities and services,” says Gordon Tapper, founder of Give Them A Hand Foundation, president of the United African Congress (UAC), and executive producer of AfricaRise2020 “The Big Event.”

“Some people, including women and young children, walk more than 10 miles to access healthcare services. We cannot tolerate such conditions in the 21st century. This is our New Year’s gift to Africa, the home of all human ancestors. This is also our contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus global pandemic.”

“We are grateful to all the excellent artists who rose to the challenge and agreed to participate, and to all our sponsors, co-organizers, and to media partner Viacom who will beam AfricaRise2020 ‘The Big Event’ all over the world.”

Tapper says AfricaRise2020 “The Big Event” will be hosted annually in order to have significant impact in addressing the healthcare challenges that most African countries face. Limited healthcare resources were already under tremendous strain prior to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the Ebola crises that started in 2014.

“The demand for resources for healthcare systems in Africa are borne by the stark statistics. On average, there is only one doctor per 10,000 people; only 40 nurses and midwives per 10,000 persons; and, about 10 hospital beds per 1,000 people,” Tapper adds.

“Access to healthcare is essential for all people, to reduce maternal and infant deaths and also deaths from water-borne, and vector-borne diseases.”

“I cannot tell you how much I’m elated by the support of all the artists, the sponsors, media partner Viacom, and co-organizers,” Tapper says. “We welcome more financial sponsors. Supporting AfricaRise2020 ‘The Big Event’ is giving the gift of life to Africans.”

The event’s co-sponsors are: United African Congress, Give Them A Hand Foundation, Black Star News, International Association of Applied Psychology and Earth Rights Institute.

The event geared up to impact lives has also been endorsed by several African ambassadors to the United States, including H.E. Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the United States; H.E. Mahamadou Nimaga, Ambassador of Mali to the United States; and, by Dr. Mmamontsheng Dulcy Rakumakoe, CEO of the QuadCare Medical Centers in South Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

