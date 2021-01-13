Jigawa women decry being sidelined in Badaru’s govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida-DUTSE

Women leader of a political group called ‘Jigawa Ina Mafita’, Hajia Suwaiba Gumel has decried being sidelined in Badaru’s led APC government, saying that was their reasons for suspending promoting programs and policies of the government.

Speaking shortly after a reconciliation meeting with political groups and social media organization activitist held at MDI Dutse, Hajia Suwaiba said since the disbursement of goats to women groups in 2015 by the Jigawa state governor Badaru Abubakar the program has not to see the light of the day as women waited to see second round but to no avail.

According to the women, the leader noted that even during the disbursement out of 1,000 women only 300 benefited from the scheme and up to now nothing was done for other women groups to benefit, added that this has provoked women in the state to stop promoting government programs and policies in various means of media.

Her words:- “Initially we have a strong structure across 27 LGA’s of the state that will assist this administration to succeed but when we discovered that it has not to value us we suspend our earlier plans till government realized women’s significant in the society”.

She stated further that the reconciliation organized to plead with aggrieved party supporters and political groups will not work unless the government introduce a better package for them but pleading with them is just a waste of time.

Vanguard reports that Jigawa state government has set up a reconciliation committee under the leadership of former member house of representatives Hon. Shittu Galambi to plead with aggrieved APC supporters, political groups and social media activists over their suspended move in promoting government policies and programs especially in Radio stations.

However, the meeting ended in deadlock as the exchange of abusive words among the participants marred the gathering with some groups claiming to be superior to the other.

Vanguard News Nigeria

