Jigawa govt receives N390m from FG to boost healthcare system

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State Government has received over N390m from the Federal Government through the state Primary Healthcare Agency for the year 2020.

The permanent secretary of, ministry of health, Dr. Salisu Mu’azu disclosed this at stakeholders meeting on Basic Health Care Provision Fund Implementation in Dutse.

He explained that the money will be distributed to 239 primary Health cares out of 287 in the state for the provision of basic health to less privileged, pregnant women, children below five, and persons with special needs.

According to the permanent secretary, 239 out of 287 primary Health cares at political wards will receive the sum of N600,000 as the first and second quarter of 2020 for implementation of the program.

His words:-“So far a total of 45,760 people, 158 persons from each of the 239 selected wards and each person will benefit with N15,000 service each year”.

Dr. Mu’azu added that Jigawa State Government has flagged off the National Basic Health Care Provision fund program, saying the program will provide free medical services for the less privileged across the state.

He explained that the program was aimed at ensuring Nigerians have access to quality health services without financial hardship.

The program is in line with the National Healthcare Act of 2014.

