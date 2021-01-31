JIFORM tasks FG on reintegration of Saudi Arabia deportees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

JOURNALISTS International Forum For Migration, JIFORM, has urged the Federal Government to institute a thorough rehabilitation and reintegration scheme for the 802 Nigerian deported from Saudi Arabia as they arrive in the country in batches.

JIFORM, in a statement by it’s President, Mr Abayomi Ajibola, said the time had come for the government “to stand up to the reality that thousands of Nigerian youths are in the web of slavery in the Middle East especially in Yemen, Omani, Kuwait, Lebanon and others.”

The statement stressed the need for Government to “go beyond mere profiling, subjection to Covid-19 protocol and thereafter connect these people with their relatives.

“Repeatedly we have said the root cause of irregular migration ranging from failing economic response to guarantee jobs and meaningful living standards for the people should be attended to. How seriously have we legally dealt with the human traffickers and institute a workable preventive mechanism through the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over the years?

“Indeed JIFORM sympathises with the deportees who are being deported over the rise in the cost of jai\l upkeeps, is this how life must continue for most of the youths that were unknowingly trafficked to foreign lands?

“There should be sincere and systematic provisions to rehabilitate them otherwise they would in no time add to the existing economic burden in the land. It is not too much for the government to bring out the money for the good of her citizens now irrespective of the condition they have found themselves.

“Several Nigerians are roaming the streets in all these places and living under the fear of immigration police. To stem the tide, robust economic policies are needed to lessen the burden at home on the citizens and not the ones currently draining their pockets through unfriendly tariffs.

“Time has come to further speak the truth to those in authority on how to manage returnees. Apart from the intervention of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through the migrant Assisted Voluntary Return (ASVR) programme in Nigeria, there has been no meaningful rehabilitation system by the government to cater for the needs of the returnees rather they are being made to cope with conditions not better than where they were coming from.

“If Nigeria must win the war against human traffickers apart from providing for the needs of the youths and women, there must be a commitment to fully fund NAPTIP, expand frontiers across the 774 local governments with prompt monitoring of its activities and a law providing for mass recruitment as well as making it arm-bearing outfit must be passed in no distance time.”

The statement disclosed that JIFORM would host the African Migration summit in Accra between February 25 to 26 in partnership with the NEKOTECH Center of Excellence Ghana.

